China's Blueprint for a Birth and Silver Society

China announced its commitment to building a "childbirth-friendly society" by 2028, focused on upgrading employment, education, medical care, and income systems, as per a government report issued on Thursday. This initiative seeks to combat the country's declining birth rates and rapidly aging population.

The government plans to promote positive marriage and childbearing attitudes and reduce housing costs for families. Official data indicates a fourth consecutive year of population decline as birth rates hit a record low in 2025. This has made population planning a critical element of China's economic strategy, with significant financial commitments like a national child subsidy and comprehensive pregnancy medical expense coverage in 2026.

Furthermore, educational reforms will increase spending above 4% of GDP, and "silver economy" developments will enhance elderly care services, particularly in rural regions. China's demographic shift presents economic challenges as over 400 million citizens are expected to be over 60 by 2035. Policies now include extending retirement ages to alleviate pension budget pressures.