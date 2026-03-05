Left Menu

China's Blueprint for a Birth and Silver Society

China plans to create a "childbirth-friendly society" over the next five years. The government aims to enhance population services, boost marriage attitudes, and improve education, health, and income systems. Measures also target the growing elderly population, promoting a sustainable silver economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:03 IST
China's Blueprint for a Birth and Silver Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China announced its commitment to building a "childbirth-friendly society" by 2028, focused on upgrading employment, education, medical care, and income systems, as per a government report issued on Thursday. This initiative seeks to combat the country's declining birth rates and rapidly aging population.

The government plans to promote positive marriage and childbearing attitudes and reduce housing costs for families. Official data indicates a fourth consecutive year of population decline as birth rates hit a record low in 2025. This has made population planning a critical element of China's economic strategy, with significant financial commitments like a national child subsidy and comprehensive pregnancy medical expense coverage in 2026.

Furthermore, educational reforms will increase spending above 4% of GDP, and "silver economy" developments will enhance elderly care services, particularly in rural regions. China's demographic shift presents economic challenges as over 400 million citizens are expected to be over 60 by 2035. Policies now include extending retirement ages to alleviate pension budget pressures.

TRENDING

1
FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

FDA Challenges UniQure's Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Escalate as Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

 Global
3
Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

Congress Nominates Key Figures for Telangana's Rajya Sabha Seats

 India
4
World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

World Leaders Urge Peace: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026