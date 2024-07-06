British Trio Shines at Silverstone: Russell Secures Pole, Norris Third

George Russell thrilled the home crowd at Silverstone, narrowly beating Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix. Lando Norris finished third, making it a British top three, while Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen qualified fourth for Red Bull.

Russell, fresh off a win at the Austrian GP, expressed his excitement. ''Three Brits in the top three, we love the support and we can't wait for the race tomorrow,'' he said.

Mistakes and misfortunes plagued other top drivers. Sergio Perez qualified 19th after an off-track excursion, and Charles Leclerc missed the top 10. Sunday's race promises intense battles with Norris aiming to challenge Russell and Hamilton.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)