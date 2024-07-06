Wimbledon Day 6: Upsets, Withdrawals, and Thrilling Matches
The sixth day of Wimbledon saw top seed Iga Swiatek ousted by Yulia Putintseva, and Ons Jabeur defeated by Elina Svitolina. Alexander Zverev, Anna Kalinskaya, Ben Shelton, and Jelena Ostapenko progressed, while Emma Raducanu's withdrawal ended Andy Murray's tournament. Rain delays also affected play.
In a day filled with drama at Wimbledon, top-seeded Iga Swiatek was sensationally knocked out by unseeded Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakh triumphed 3-6 6-1 6-2 in just under two hours, sealing her place in the fourth round.
Another major upset saw Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur lose to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who won 6-1 7-6(4). French Open finalist Alexander Zverev continued his strong performance, defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 7-6(15) to advance.
The day's action also highlighted Emma Raducanu's withdrawal due to a wrist issue, ending Andy Murray's mixed doubles run. Rain delays further disrupted the schedule, with some matches postponed until later.
