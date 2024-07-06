Wimbledon Day 6: Upsets, Withdrawals, and Thrilling Matches

In a day filled with drama at Wimbledon, top-seeded Iga Swiatek was sensationally knocked out by unseeded Yulia Putintseva. The Kazakh triumphed 3-6 6-1 6-2 in just under two hours, sealing her place in the fourth round.

Another major upset saw Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur lose to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who won 6-1 7-6(4). French Open finalist Alexander Zverev continued his strong performance, defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 7-6(15) to advance.

The day's action also highlighted Emma Raducanu's withdrawal due to a wrist issue, ending Andy Murray's mixed doubles run. Rain delays further disrupted the schedule, with some matches postponed until later.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)