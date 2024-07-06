Thrilling Climaxes Define Day Six of 2nd Hockey India Junior Championship

Day six of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, saw commanding performances by Hockey Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Hockey in their respective fixtures.

The conclusion of the group phase in the women's fixtures heralded the semi-final matchups with Hockey Haryana facing off against Hockey Chandigarh in the first semi-final, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey going head-to-head with Delhi Hockey in the second.

In the women's fixtures, Hockey Punjab delivered a formidable 8-0 victory over Hockey Himachal, with standout performances from Kamaldeep Kaur, Kiranpreet Kaur, and Sukhveer Kaur along with goals from Jashmeen Gill and Sanna. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Hockey triumphed over Hockey Chandigarh 2-0 in a fiercely contested match, with pivotal goals from Purnima Yadav and captain Vandana Patel in the final minutes.

On the men's side, Hockey Punjab demolished Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 21-0, led by Lovenoor Singh's six goals, supported by significant contributions from Charanjeet Singh and Karan Singh. Uttar Pradesh Hockey's match concluded the day with a 19-1 victory against Hockey Himachal, featuring five penalty corner conversions by Ujjwal Pal along with multiple goals from Sajan Yadav and other team members. Hockey Himachal's captain Jatin managed a solitary goal. (ANI)

