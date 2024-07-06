Bopanna-Ebden Bow Out of Wimbledon Men’s Doubles in Early Round

Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Edben have exited the Wimbledon men's doubles tournament in the second round, suffering a straight-sets defeat against Hendrick Jebens and Constantin Frantzen on Saturday.

The second-seeded pair lost to their unseeded German opponents 3-6, 6-7 (4) in just over an hour. Bopanna and Edben, who previously won the Australian Open, were derailed by a break in the first set, allowing Jebens and Frantzen to take an early lead.

Weather disruptions added another layer of complexity, with the match being paused due to rain when the second set was knotted at 5-5. On resumption, the tie-breaker saw Jebens and Frantzen secure a strong 4-1 lead, ultimately clinching the victory.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)