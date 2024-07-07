Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Mark Sixth Day of Wimbledon 2023

The sixth day of Wimbledon 2023 brought a flurry of excitement as the competition heated up. Novak Djokovic overcame a first-set stumble to defeat Australia's Alexei Popyrin in four sets. He will now face Holger Rune in the next round.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Iga Swiatek faced a dramatic exit after being stunned by unseeded Yulia Putintseva. The Polish star lost the match in three sets.

In other key matches, American Taylor Fritz and German Alexander Zverev advanced, while Emma Raducanu's withdrawal due to a wrist issue marked the end of Andy Murray's doubles participation.

