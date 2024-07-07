Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Mark Sixth Day of Wimbledon 2023

The sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships featured several thrilling matches, notable upsets, and hard-fought victories. Top-seed Iga Swiatek was ousted, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev advanced, and Emma Raducanu's withdrawal marked the end of Andy Murray's doubles journey. Rain delayed the start of some matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The sixth day of Wimbledon 2023 brought a flurry of excitement as the competition heated up. Novak Djokovic overcame a first-set stumble to defeat Australia's Alexei Popyrin in four sets. He will now face Holger Rune in the next round.

Meanwhile, top-seeded Iga Swiatek faced a dramatic exit after being stunned by unseeded Yulia Putintseva. The Polish star lost the match in three sets.

In other key matches, American Taylor Fritz and German Alexander Zverev advanced, while Emma Raducanu's withdrawal due to a wrist issue marked the end of Andy Murray's doubles participation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

