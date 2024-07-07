Novak Djokovic Rejoices Over England's Euro 2024 Win During Wimbledon Match

Tennis star Novak Djokovic participated in an impromptu celebration during his Wimbledon match as England clinched victory in the Euro 2024 penalty shootout. The scene unfolded while Djokovic led his match 4-1 in the second set after losing the first.

The crowd erupted in applause, briefly confusing both Djokovic and his opponent, Alexei Popyrin. The pair light-heartedly acted out a penalty kick, with Popyrin pretending to save the shot as fans continued to cheer the news from Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had just scored the decisive penalty, sending England to the semi-finals after Switzerland's Manuel Akanji missed his shot. Djokovic, who went on to win the match, later congratulated England and shared a laugh about his left-footed 'penalty' attempt.

