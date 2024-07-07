Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat Triumphs at Grand Prix of Spain 2024

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched victory in the women's 50kg event at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024. She defeated Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final. The Commonwealth Games champion prevailed with a series of decisive wins, ensuring her place in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:44 IST
Vinesh Phogat Triumphs at Grand Prix of Spain 2024
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious in the women's 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024 in Madrid on Saturday. Phogat defeated Individual Neutral Athlete Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final match.

Phogat, reigning Commonwealth Games champion, displayed a stellar performance throughout, starting her campaign with a 12-4 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman. She went on to defeat the Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Madison Parks of Canada in the quarter-finals and then overcame Canada's Katie Dutchak by 9-4 in the semi-finals.

Securing a last-minute Schengen visa on Wednesday, Phogat traveled to Madrid and conquered her category with ease. With this victory, Phogat, who has already secured an Olympic quota for Paris 2024, will now proceed to Boulogne sur-Mer, France to continue her preparations. The two-time Olympian is set to compete in the women's 50kg division at the Paris 2024 Olympics beginning July 26.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024