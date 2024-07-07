Vinesh Phogat Triumphs at Grand Prix of Spain 2024

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat emerged victorious in the women's 50kg category at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024 in Madrid on Saturday. Phogat defeated Individual Neutral Athlete Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final match.

Phogat, reigning Commonwealth Games champion, displayed a stellar performance throughout, starting her campaign with a 12-4 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman. She went on to defeat the Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist Madison Parks of Canada in the quarter-finals and then overcame Canada's Katie Dutchak by 9-4 in the semi-finals.

Securing a last-minute Schengen visa on Wednesday, Phogat traveled to Madrid and conquered her category with ease. With this victory, Phogat, who has already secured an Olympic quota for Paris 2024, will now proceed to Boulogne sur-Mer, France to continue her preparations. The two-time Olympian is set to compete in the women's 50kg division at the Paris 2024 Olympics beginning July 26.

