England's Triumph: Overcoming Penalty Shootout Curse

England progressed to the semifinals of Euro 2024 by defeating Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive penalty. Gareth Southgate's team demonstrated resilience, with key players like Bukayo Saka and Jordan Pickford contributing significantly. England will face Netherlands in the semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dusseldorf | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:11 IST
England has added another victorious chapter to its storied history with penalty shootouts. Three years after losing the European Championship final on penalties, England showed remarkable composure to beat Switzerland in a shootout, securing a spot in the Euro 2024 semifinals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold sealed the win by blasting the ball into the top corner, ensuring a 5-3 victory in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in extra time. 'The team showed a lot of character, belief, heart, and spirit out there,' Alexander-Arnold told the BBC.

Manager Gareth Southgate praised the team's resilience. Bukayo Saka, who had faced racial abuse after missing a penalty in 2021, played a crucial role, scoring a goal and a penalty. Jordan Pickford's save from Manuel Akanji's kick gave England an early lead in the shootout. England now prepares to face the Netherlands in the semifinals in Dortmund.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

