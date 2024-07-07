Zimbabwe's Cricket Struggle: Full Innings Breakdown

Zimbabwe's cricket team struggled to build momentum in their latest match, collapsing for 134 runs in just 18.4 overs. Notably, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan spearheaded the Indian bowling attack, each securing three crucial wickets.

The innings was marked by early dismissals, with Innocent Kaia and Wessly Madhevere falling quickly. Despite a brief resistance from Brian Bennett and Luke Jongwe, Zimbabwe's batting lineup continued to falter under pressure.

Key moments included Ravi Bishnoi's precise bowling, claiming two wickets, and significant contributions from support bowlers. The fall of wickets was steady, highlighting gaps in Zimbabwe's batting strategy.

