Zimbabwe's Cricket Struggle: Full Innings Breakdown

Zimbabwe's cricket team faced a tough innings, bowled out for 134 runs in 18.4 overs. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan led the Indian bowlers with three wickets each. Key dismissals included Wessly Madhevere and Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe's batting lineup had several rapid collapses, making it a challenging game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's cricket team struggled to build momentum in their latest match, collapsing for 134 runs in just 18.4 overs. Notably, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan spearheaded the Indian bowling attack, each securing three crucial wickets.

The innings was marked by early dismissals, with Innocent Kaia and Wessly Madhevere falling quickly. Despite a brief resistance from Brian Bennett and Luke Jongwe, Zimbabwe's batting lineup continued to falter under pressure.

Key moments included Ravi Bishnoi's precise bowling, claiming two wickets, and significant contributions from support bowlers. The fall of wickets was steady, highlighting gaps in Zimbabwe's batting strategy.

