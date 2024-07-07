Star Players Join Trinbago Knight Riders for WCPL 2024

In a significant move, Indian cricket stalwarts Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey have been signed by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the forthcoming season of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Australian internationals Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen were also signed by the team.

The franchise praised the additions, highlighting the increased depth, experience, and firepower they bring to the squad, which also retains five Caribbean players including captain Deandra Dottin. The WCPL will take place from August 21-29, 2024.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, expressed excitement over retaining the core local players while securing four world-renowned overseas talents. He emphasized the leadership and impact of returning captain Deandra Dottin.

Mysore stated that the inclusion of Rodrigues and Pandey will significantly elevate the tournament's quality. Jemimah Rodrigues, thrilled about her debut in the WCPL, noted the high reputation of the TKR Women's team and its excellent preparation for the Women's World T20.

