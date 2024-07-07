Left Menu

Star Players Join Trinbago Knight Riders for WCPL 2024

Indian cricket stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey have joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the upcoming Women's Caribbean Premier League. Alongside Australian players Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen, their addition is set to enhance the TKR Women's squad. The WCPL will be held from August 21-29, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:09 IST
Star Players Join Trinbago Knight Riders for WCPL 2024
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Indian cricket stalwarts Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey have been signed by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the forthcoming season of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Australian internationals Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen were also signed by the team.

The franchise praised the additions, highlighting the increased depth, experience, and firepower they bring to the squad, which also retains five Caribbean players including captain Deandra Dottin. The WCPL will take place from August 21-29, 2024.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, expressed excitement over retaining the core local players while securing four world-renowned overseas talents. He emphasized the leadership and impact of returning captain Deandra Dottin.

Mysore stated that the inclusion of Rodrigues and Pandey will significantly elevate the tournament's quality. Jemimah Rodrigues, thrilled about her debut in the WCPL, noted the high reputation of the TKR Women's team and its excellent preparation for the Women's World T20.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024