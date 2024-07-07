Left Menu

Thrillers at Wimbledon: Alcaraz and Paolini Advance Amid Drama

Carlos Alcaraz and Jasmine Paolini advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in dramatic matches. Alcaraz battled past Ugo Humbert with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win, while Paolini reached her first quarterfinal after Madison Keys retired due to injury. Both matches showcased resilience and high-level play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:06 IST
Carlos Alcaraz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Ugo Humbert in a thrilling 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 match on Sunday. Alcaraz saved three straight break points in the fourth set to regain control and ultimately secure the win with a forehand drop shot and a service winner.

In another dramatic match, Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal after Madison Keys retired due to a leg injury at 5-5 in the third set. Keys had served for the match but struggled with her leg, ultimately conceding when Paolini hit an ace for 15-15 in the final game. Paolini expressed mixed emotions, feeling both happy to advance and sad for Keys.

Paolini is the fifth Italian woman in the professional era to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals and now aims to become the first Italian woman to make the semifinals. She will face the winner between Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro, while Alcaraz awaits the victor of the match between Tommy Paul and Roberto Bautista Augut.

