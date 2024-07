Wimbledon Day Seven Highlights: Quarter-Finals Beckon for Sinner and Alcaraz

Day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships was highlighted by Jannik Sinner's victory over Ben Shelton, securing his place in the quarter-finals. Sinner won 6-2 6-4 7-6(9).

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also advanced by defeating Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4 1-6 7-5, maintaining his title defense.

Madison Keys retired due to injury during her match against Jasmine Paolini, who progressed to the quarter-finals for the first time. Rain caused delays on the outer courts early, pushing back the start of play.

