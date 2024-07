Sports Highlights: Wimbledon Upsets and Copa America Thrills

In a dramatic turn of events at Wimbledon, Tenth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov was forced to withdraw due to injury, allowing his opponent, Russian Daniil Medvedev, to advance to the quarter-finals. Medvedev will next face top seed Jannik Sinner.

In another shocker, Emma Navarro eliminated Coco Gauff in an all-American duel, ending Gauff's hopes of reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also secured a spot in the last eight, battling past Ugo Humbert.

Meanwhile, in Copa America, Colombia dominated Panama with a 5-0 victory, propelled by James Rodriguez. Uruguay edged out Brazil on penalties to earn a semi-final spot. In MLB, Jose Miranda tied the major league record for consecutive hits, adding excitement to the Minnesota Twins' win over the Houston Astros.

