Michael Olise Joins Bayern Munich in Five-Year Deal

England winger Michael Olise has inked a five-year contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, effective until June 30, 2029, departing from Premier League's Crystal Palace. Despite strong rumors linking him to Manchester United and interests from Chelsea and Newcastle United, Olise opted to join the ranks under Vincent Kompany this summer.

Born in London, the 22-year-old advanced through the youth academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City before making his senior debut at Reading in March 2019. Reflecting on his move, Olise expressed enthusiasm about the new challenge. "The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I'm very happy to now be playing for such a big club," he said. "I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible."

During his tenure at Crystal Palace starting from the 2021/22 season, Olise scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists in 90 appearances. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund praised Olise's versatility, describing him as quick, tricky, and a significant goal threat. "At the age of 22, Michael is already very advanced, but is also hungry and still has a lot of potential," Freund stated. FC Bayern board member Max Eberl also highlighted Olise's capacity to make a difference and his eagerness to join the team. Olise has opted to represent France at the youth level, earning seven U21 caps so far.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)