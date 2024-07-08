Left Menu

Michael Olise Joins Bayern Munich in Five-Year Deal

England winger Michael Olise has signed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich, leaving Crystal Palace. Despite interests from Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, Olise chose to join the Bundesliga giants. The 22-year-old is expected to bring new energy and ideas to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:37 IST
Michael Olise Joins Bayern Munich in Five-Year Deal
Michael Olise (Photo: Bayern Munich/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

England winger Michael Olise has inked a five-year contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, effective until June 30, 2029, departing from Premier League's Crystal Palace. Despite strong rumors linking him to Manchester United and interests from Chelsea and Newcastle United, Olise opted to join the ranks under Vincent Kompany this summer.

Born in London, the 22-year-old advanced through the youth academies at Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City before making his senior debut at Reading in March 2019. Reflecting on his move, Olise expressed enthusiasm about the new challenge. "The talks with FC Bayern were very positive, and I'm very happy to now be playing for such a big club," he said. "I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible."

During his tenure at Crystal Palace starting from the 2021/22 season, Olise scored 16 goals and provided 25 assists in 90 appearances. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund praised Olise's versatility, describing him as quick, tricky, and a significant goal threat. "At the age of 22, Michael is already very advanced, but is also hungry and still has a lot of potential," Freund stated. FC Bayern board member Max Eberl also highlighted Olise's capacity to make a difference and his eagerness to join the team. Olise has opted to represent France at the youth level, earning seven U21 caps so far.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024