India's Triumph: Men in Blue Clinch 9th T20 World Cup and Rs. 125 Crore Prize

The 9th edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup concluded with the Indian team securing a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa, winning the ICC Trophy and a Rs. 125 Crore prize. Parimatch's “Cricket Belongs to India” campaign added excitement with contests and innovative branding, underscoring India’s dominance in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:38 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

The 9th edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup ended spectacularly as India clinched a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa, bringing the ICC Trophy back to India after 11 years and earning a Rs. 125 Crore prize.

Parimatch's "Cricket Belongs to India" campaign added to the excitement, offering fans multiple opportunities to win big, and featuring innovative branding techniques such as enhancing Bangalore and Mysuru gyms with branded walls and TVs.

Amit Sharma, a campaign winner, praised Parimatch: "Being a winner feels amazing! This initiative deepened my love for cricket and Parimatch." The campaign included a Rs. 8,00,000 sports tournament prize fund and chances to win high-value prizes, enhancing user engagement through gamification features like PM Gurus. Parimatch also pioneered VFX integration in their marketing campaigns, blending cricket vibes with iconic American symbols, showcasing their leadership in the iGaming world. As India celebrates this historic win, Parimatch remains committed to delivering premier sports excitement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

