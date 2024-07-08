Left Menu

Ireland Rugby Team Suffers Major Injuries Ahead of Second Test in South Africa

Ireland's rugby team is facing multiple injuries as they prepare for the second test match against South Africa. Dan Sheehan has sustained a serious knee injury and is returning home, while other key players like Craig Casey, Robbie Henshaw, and Jamie Osborne are doubtful.

  • South Africa

In a significant blow to Ireland's rugby team, hooker Dan Sheehan has sustained a serious knee injury and is returning home from South Africa. Sheehan, 25, suffered a suspected ACL tear during Saturday's test in Pretoria, which ended in a 27-20 defeat against South Africa.

The injury list doesn't end there. Scrumhalf Craig Casey is unlikely to take part in Saturday's second test in Durban due to a concussion sustained during the match. Other key players, including centre Robbie Henshaw and prop Andrew Porter, are also nursing injuries that make them doubtful for the upcoming game.

Adding to the woes, Bundee Aki and James Lowe are also uncertain for the second test due to shoulder and thigh injuries, respectively, and fullback Jamie Osborne is grappling with a groin issue. Ireland coach Andy Farrell will announce the team on Thursday.

