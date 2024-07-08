FOMO7 Partners with Australia Champions for World Championship of Legends

FOMO7, a premier online gaming and sports prediction platform in India, has joined forces with Team Australia Champions as the official Principal Partner for the upcoming World Championship of Legends tournament. This renowned cricket event will showcase former stars from leading cricket nations vying for the prestigious title.

The World Championship of Legends, sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board, will run from July 3 to July 13 at Northampton Stadium and Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, UK. Teams from India, Australia, the West Indies, England, Pakistan, and South Africa will participate, featuring cricket legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, and Jacques Kallis.

Michael Clarke will lead the Australia Champions, promising a formidable performance with players like Brett Lee and Aaron Finch. FOMO7's sponsorship will be prominently showcased, including exclusive fan content and real-time prediction opportunities. The event will be broadcast globally, with FOMO7 offering exclusive deals for participants.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)