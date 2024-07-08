Ravichandran Ashwin Co-owns American Gambits for Global Chess League

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially become a co-owner of the American Gambits, a newly formed team participating in the upcoming edition of the Global Chess League. This event is the result of a collaboration between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation.

The Global Chess League, set to take place in London from October 3 to 12, has unveiled six franchises for its second edition. The American Gambits, co-owned by prominent business figures Prachura PP, Venkat K Narayana, and Ashwin, will replace the Chingari Gulf Titans.

Sameer Pathak, CEO of the Global Chess League, expressed enthusiasm about the new season and the strengthened global reach, aiming to deliver an exciting chess spectacle to fans worldwide.

