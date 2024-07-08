Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Co-owns American Gambits for Global Chess League

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has become a co-owner of the American Gambits, a team competing in the second edition of the Global Chess League. The league, organized by Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation, will take place in London from October 3 to 12, featuring six franchises.

Updated: 08-07-2024 17:21 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially become a co-owner of the American Gambits, a newly formed team participating in the upcoming edition of the Global Chess League. This event is the result of a collaboration between Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation.

The Global Chess League, set to take place in London from October 3 to 12, has unveiled six franchises for its second edition. The American Gambits, co-owned by prominent business figures Prachura PP, Venkat K Narayana, and Ashwin, will replace the Chingari Gulf Titans.

Sameer Pathak, CEO of the Global Chess League, expressed enthusiasm about the new season and the strengthened global reach, aiming to deliver an exciting chess spectacle to fans worldwide.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

