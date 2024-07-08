Left Menu

Indian Table Tennis Eyes Historic Triumph at Paris Olympics

The Indian table tennis team, under the guidance of Italian coach Massimo Costantini, is confident of delivering surprises at the Paris Olympics 2024. Both men's and women's teams have qualified for the first time, and past performances suggest they could challenge even the sport's traditional powerhouses.

Indian table tennis coach Massimo Costantini. (Photo- UTT). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian table tennis team, buoyed by a year of stellar performances, aims to make a significant impact at the upcoming Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Italian coach Massimo Costantini expressed confidence that his players could spring a few surprises in both team and individual events.

India's men's and women's teams have qualified for the Olympics for the first time in history. Costantini, in his third stint with the national team, has overseen India's rise in the sport. Under his guidance, India achieved record success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with eight medals, including three golds, and two bronze medals at the Asian Games the same year.

Costantini highlighted India's progress in recent months, citing the women's team's close contest against China at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan. Players like Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula have shown exceptional form, with Sreeja becoming the first Indian singles player to win a WTT Contender title in Lagos. Manika Batra and seasoned players like Achanta Sharath are also in strong form.

Costantini praised the impact of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), attributing it as a major factor in India's growth. "UTT has provided Indians with crucial knowledge and experience," he said. The combination of international and Indian coaches, along with youth development programs, has prepared the players to compete globally.

Looking ahead to the Olympics, Costantini revealed ongoing assessments of player performance and efforts to finalize doubles combinations for team events. He emphasized the importance of securing good results in upcoming World Table Tennis (WTT) events to improve rankings and avoid early matches against top-seed countries before the quarter-finals.

Presently, the Indian men's team is ranked 14th globally, while the women hold the 11th position. Costantini believes early knowledge of their Olympic opponents will aid in tactical preparations, narrowing the gap between India and the world's best teams.

Fans are optimistic that the Indian team will not only bridge this gap but also make history in Paris. Following the Olympics, exciting matches await as Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 unfolds in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

