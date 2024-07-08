Rybakina Advances to Quarter-Finals as Kalinskaya Retires Due to Injury
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina progressed to the quarter-finals after Anna Kalinskaya retired due to a suspected right forearm injury while trailing 6-3 3-0. Despite initial resistance, Kalinskaya couldn't withstand Rybakina's play, and her injury forced her to concede the match, much to the disappointment of her boyfriend, Jannik Sinner.
Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina moved to the quarter-finals after Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya retired due to a right forearm injury while trailing 6-3, 3-0 on Monday.
Rybakina, the sole woman left in a decimated draw who has lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish, faced an early break but quickly regained her composure. The 2022 champion made a comeback before Kalinskaya struggled with her forearm, impacting her play.
Kalinskaya initially appeared to overcome the issue, much to the relief of her boyfriend, world number one Jannik Sinner, but was unable to stop Rybakina from winning the first set. After saving a breakpoint with a powerful ace, Rybakina took a 2-0 lead in the second set as Kalinskaya's problems resurfaced, leading her to retire and exit the court in disappointment.
