Abhinav Bindra's Inspirational Advice to Indian Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra has offered crucial advice to Indian athletes as they gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, emphasizing the importance of staying present during their events. 'Looking forward to the Paris Olympics. It is going to be an exciting two weeks. The athletes need to remain in the present, not think about the past or future,' Bindra told ANI.

The 41-year-old praised the Indian contingent's performance at the Tokyo Olympics and expressed optimism for an even better performance in Paris. 'I just want them to hold their heads high and be proud of themselves. Tokyo was the best games for us, and I hope they will surpass it this time. The government has supported them, and it is time for them to go and give their best,' the former shooter added.

In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Team France in India unveiled an initiative aimed at bringing the excitement of the games to Indian fans. Throughout the duration of the Olympic Games, from July 26 to August 11, the network of Alliances Francaises across India will host 'fan zones' open to all sports enthusiasts.

These fan zones, stretching from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata to Mumbai, will provide live screenings of the events, particularly those featuring Indian athletes. Team India will look to surpass their medal tally from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, as they compete in the multi-sport extravaganza starting July 26 and concluding August 11.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)