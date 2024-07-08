Left Menu

Wimbledon Thriller: Quarter-Finals Set with Unforgettable Matches

The eighth day of Wimbledon saw several players advance to the quarter-finals, including Jelena Ostapenko, Alex De Minaur, Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina, and Lorenzo Musetti. The excitement continues with notable victories and upcoming challenging matches, setting the stage for a thrilling quarter-final round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:12 IST
Wimbledon Thriller: Quarter-Finals Set with Unforgettable Matches
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships delivered thrilling matches and significant victories as several players advanced to the quarter-finals. Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko defeated Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, securing her place in the last eight for the third time. Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur achieved a career milestone by reaching the quarter-finals, overcoming Frenchman Arthur Fils in four sets.

Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina displayed dominant form, storming into the last eight after defeating China's Wang Xinyu. Meanwhile, Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina benefited from an injury retirement by Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya. Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti also reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final, demonstrating resilience to beat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Excitement mounts as fans look forward to the upcoming quarter-final matchups, which promise to bring intense competition and remarkable performances from the world's top tennis players.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024