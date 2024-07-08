Wimbledon Thriller: Quarter-Finals Set with Unforgettable Matches

The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships delivered thrilling matches and significant victories as several players advanced to the quarter-finals. Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko defeated Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, securing her place in the last eight for the third time. Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur achieved a career milestone by reaching the quarter-finals, overcoming Frenchman Arthur Fils in four sets.

Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina displayed dominant form, storming into the last eight after defeating China's Wang Xinyu. Meanwhile, Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina benefited from an injury retirement by Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya. Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti also reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final, demonstrating resilience to beat French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Excitement mounts as fans look forward to the upcoming quarter-final matchups, which promise to bring intense competition and remarkable performances from the world's top tennis players.

