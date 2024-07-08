Wimbledon Day Eight: Fritz Battles, Svitolina Shines

On Monday, during the eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, American 13th seed Taylor Fritz made a stunning comeback from two sets down to defeat German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, securing his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time. Fritz will face Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti next.

Latvian 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko continued her impressive run by defeating Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals for the third time. Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur also secured his place in the quarters for the first time by beating Frenchman Arthur Fils.

Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina stormed into the last eight after convincingly defeating China's Wang Xinyu. Additionally, Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina moved forward following Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya's injury-induced retirement. Other notable progressions included Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who overcame French lucky loser Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)