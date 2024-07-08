Thrilling Upsets and Advances on Day Eight of Wimbledon

The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships brought a series of significant matches and unexpected turns on Monday, creating thrilling moments for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

American 13th seed Taylor Fritz showcased remarkable resilience, battling back from two sets down to defeat German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, securing his place in the quarter-finals for the second year. Fritz will next face Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who triumphed over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

In other key matches, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina both cruised into the last eight. Meanwhile, former champion Elena Rybakina advanced after Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya retired due to injury. Australian Alex De Minaur also celebrated a milestone, reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-finals.

