Thrilling Upsets and Advances on Day Eight of Wimbledon

Day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships saw American Taylor Fritz, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advance to the quarter-finals. Alex De Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti also secured their spots. Key matches included Fritz's comeback against Zverev and Rybakina's advance following Kalinskaya's retirement due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:26 IST
The eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships brought a series of significant matches and unexpected turns on Monday, creating thrilling moments for tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

American 13th seed Taylor Fritz showcased remarkable resilience, battling back from two sets down to defeat German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, securing his place in the quarter-finals for the second year. Fritz will next face Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who triumphed over Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

In other key matches, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina both cruised into the last eight. Meanwhile, former champion Elena Rybakina advanced after Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya retired due to injury. Australian Alex De Minaur also celebrated a milestone, reaching his first Wimbledon quarter-finals.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

