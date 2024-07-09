Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Set After Thrilling Matches
The eighth day of Wimbledon saw intense action, with several top seeds securing their spots in the quarter-finals. Highlights include Barbora Krejcikova knocking out Danielle Collins, Taylor Fritz's comeback win, and Jelena Ostapenko's dominant performance. Key players like Elena Rybakina and Alex De Minaur also advanced while Novak Djokovic prepared for his next challenge.
The eighth day of Wimbledon saw numerous thrilling matches as top seeds battled for their place in the quarter-finals. Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova upset American 11th seed Danielle Collins in a 7-5 6-3 victory. Krejcikova is now set to face 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko, who breezed past Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-2 6-3.
In a five-set thriller, American 13th seed Taylor Fritz overcame a two-set deficit to defeat German fourth seed Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-3, securing his spot in the quarter-finals where he will meet Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti, despite a shaky start, managed to turn the tide and advance after beating Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2.
Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur also made headlines, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time by fending off France's Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3. Meanwhile, former champion Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina benefited from an injured Anna Kalinskaya, securing her place in the last eight as the Russian retired hurt.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Top Highlights: Taylor Fritz's Triumphs, NFL's Billion Dollar Verdict, and More!
Taylor Fritz Claps Back at Wimbledon Opponent: 'Have a Nice Flight Home'
Taylor Fritz's Stunning Comeback Shocks Zverev at Wimbledon
Jelena Ostapenko Blazes into Wimbledon Quarter-Finals
Taylor Fritz Shocks Zverev to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Finals