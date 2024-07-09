Wimbledon Quarter-Finals Set After Thrilling Matches

The eighth day of Wimbledon saw numerous thrilling matches as top seeds battled for their place in the quarter-finals. Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova upset American 11th seed Danielle Collins in a 7-5 6-3 victory. Krejcikova is now set to face 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko, who breezed past Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-2 6-3.

In a five-set thriller, American 13th seed Taylor Fritz overcame a two-set deficit to defeat German fourth seed Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-3, securing his spot in the quarter-finals where he will meet Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti, despite a shaky start, managed to turn the tide and advance after beating Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2.

Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur also made headlines, advancing to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time by fending off France's Arthur Fils 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3. Meanwhile, former champion Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina benefited from an injured Anna Kalinskaya, securing her place in the last eight as the Russian retired hurt.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)