Keegan Bradley Named U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Amid Uncertain Choices

The PGA of America has selected Keegan Bradley as the captain for the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2025. The announcement followed lengthy discussions with Tiger Woods, who was initially the preferred candidate but couldn't commit due to other obligations.

The news was confirmed via Instagram, after speculation surfaced earlier in the day. Bradley, who has participated in two Ryder Cups but never served as an assistant captain, will lead the U.S. team at Bethpage Black in New York. At 38, he becomes the youngest American captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

Tiger Woods opted out due to his commitments with the PGA Tour Enterprises board and a limited playing schedule. Bradley, a New England native, brings significant Ryder Cup experience and a strong rapport with players, which PGA of America President John Lindert believes will be crucial. "We are confident that with Keegan at the helm, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team will compete at Bethpage with the same confidence and determination that has defined his career," Lindert stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)