French Rugby Players Arrested in Argentina Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been detained in Argentina following accusations of sexual assault during their tour in South America, according to French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill.

France secured a 28-13 victory over Argentina last weekend in Mendoza and are set to face Uruguay in Montevideo this Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires for another match against Argentina on Saturday. Both Jegou and Auradou were part of the starting lineup in the previous game against Argentina's Pumas.

When questioned about the players' identities, Grill revealed, "The names came out in the Argentinean press: Jegou and Auradou. There is an ongoing investigation. If the allegations are true, they are extremely serious."

Grill emphasized, "Our thoughts are with the young woman involved. If the allegations are confirmed, this behavior is completely contrary to the values of rugby." Reuters has reached out to the local court for confirmation and attempted to contact the players, but there has been no immediate response from them or their legal representatives.

The arrests follow the suspension of fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who was sent home after a video surfaced showing him making a racist comment. Jaminet, who plays for Top 14 club Toulon, has apologized for his remarks via Instagram.

