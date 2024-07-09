Left Menu

French Rugby Players Arrested in Argentina Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou were arrested in Argentina following allegations of sexual assault. The French Rugby Federation's president, Florian Grill, confirmed the news. The incident occurred during their South American tour where they recently played against Argentina. An ongoing investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:34 IST
French Rugby Players Arrested in Argentina Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been detained in Argentina following accusations of sexual assault during their tour in South America, according to French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill.

France secured a 28-13 victory over Argentina last weekend in Mendoza and are set to face Uruguay in Montevideo this Wednesday before returning to Buenos Aires for another match against Argentina on Saturday. Both Jegou and Auradou were part of the starting lineup in the previous game against Argentina's Pumas.

When questioned about the players' identities, Grill revealed, "The names came out in the Argentinean press: Jegou and Auradou. There is an ongoing investigation. If the allegations are true, they are extremely serious."

Grill emphasized, "Our thoughts are with the young woman involved. If the allegations are confirmed, this behavior is completely contrary to the values of rugby." Reuters has reached out to the local court for confirmation and attempted to contact the players, but there has been no immediate response from them or their legal representatives.

The arrests follow the suspension of fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who was sent home after a video surfaced showing him making a racist comment. Jaminet, who plays for Top 14 club Toulon, has apologized for his remarks via Instagram.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024