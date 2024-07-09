Rohit Sharma's Emotional Farewell to Rahul Dravid: A Tribute to Leadership and Humility
Rohit Sharma, India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper, wrote a heartfelt note to former head coach Rahul Dravid, expressing gratitude for his leadership and humility. Dravid recently stepped down after a successful three-year stint. Sharma highlighted their close bond and how Dravid's humility left a lasting impact on the team.
- Country:
- India
India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has penned an emotional farewell to former head coach Rahul Dravid, praising his man-management skills and humility.
Dravid stepped down after India's recent World Cup victory in the West Indies, ending a nearly three-year tenure.
In an Instagram post, Sharma called Dravid his 'work wife,' expressing deep admiration for his mentorship and leadership.
Sharma's tribute reveals the strong bond between player and coach, highlighting Dravid's approach to leaving his stardom outside the dressing room.
The skipper praised Dravid for his ability to connect with players on a personal level, contributing to their World Cup success.
Sharma credited Dravid as an inspiration since his early days in international cricket.
Dravid had shared that a phone call from Sharma had persuaded him not to resign after a disappointing ODI World Cup final the previous year.
Sharma particularly appreciated achieving a global trophy with Dravid, calling it a privilege to consider him a confidante and friend.
Dravid also reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing his fondness for Sharma and the bond they shared.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur FC Retains Head Coach Khalid Jameel Until 2026
Roberto De Zerbi Set to Revitalize Marseille as New Head Coach
PCB named Mohammad Wasim head coach of women's team ahead of T20 Asia Cup
Muhammad Wasim Named Head Coach for Pakistan Women's Cricket Team
Leicester Tigers Appoint Michael Cheika as New Head Coach: A Rugby Revolution