Rohit Sharma's Emotional Farewell to Rahul Dravid: A Tribute to Leadership and Humility

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has penned an emotional farewell to former head coach Rahul Dravid, praising his man-management skills and humility.

Dravid stepped down after India's recent World Cup victory in the West Indies, ending a nearly three-year tenure.

In an Instagram post, Sharma called Dravid his 'work wife,' expressing deep admiration for his mentorship and leadership.

Sharma's tribute reveals the strong bond between player and coach, highlighting Dravid's approach to leaving his stardom outside the dressing room.

The skipper praised Dravid for his ability to connect with players on a personal level, contributing to their World Cup success.

Sharma credited Dravid as an inspiration since his early days in international cricket.

Dravid had shared that a phone call from Sharma had persuaded him not to resign after a disappointing ODI World Cup final the previous year.

Sharma particularly appreciated achieving a global trophy with Dravid, calling it a privilege to consider him a confidante and friend.

Dravid also reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing his fondness for Sharma and the bond they shared.

