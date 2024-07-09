Left Menu

French Marathon Runner Mehdi Frere Faces Two-Year Ban: Olympic Dream at Risk

French marathon runner Mehdi Frere has received a two-year ban from World Athletics due to missed anti-doping tests. Frere plans to appeal the suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, aiming to clear his name before the Paris 2024 Olympics. His personal best marathon time is 2:05:43.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:30 IST
French Marathon Runner Mehdi Frere Faces Two-Year Ban: Olympic Dream at Risk

French marathon runner Mehdi Frere looks set to miss out on the Olympics after being handed a two-year ban by World Athletics over a doping offence, his lawyer announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has been accused of missing three anti-doping tests within a year, thereby violating the 'whereabouts' rule.

Frere will appeal the suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, aiming for an expedited decision before the Olympic Games, or at least the marathon event scheduled for August 10. Frere currently holds a personal best of two hours, five minutes, and 43 seconds in the marathon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024