French Marathon Runner Mehdi Frere Faces Two-Year Ban: Olympic Dream at Risk
09-07-2024
French marathon runner Mehdi Frere looks set to miss out on the Olympics after being handed a two-year ban by World Athletics over a doping offence, his lawyer announced on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old has been accused of missing three anti-doping tests within a year, thereby violating the 'whereabouts' rule.
Frere will appeal the suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, aiming for an expedited decision before the Olympic Games, or at least the marathon event scheduled for August 10. Frere currently holds a personal best of two hours, five minutes, and 43 seconds in the marathon.
