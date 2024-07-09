Rahul Dravid's Legacy: Transforming Team India into a Dominant Force

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday lauded outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, noting that his leadership transformed India into a 'dominant force' across cricket formats. Dravid's tenure saw India clinch the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbeans after 17 years and reach the finals of both the World Test Championships and the ODI World Cup.

'I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr. Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close,' Shah wrote on 'X'. 'Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions!'

Shah highlighted Dravid's strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent, and exemplary leadership, which fostered a culture of excellence. India skipper Rohit Sharma also penned an emotional thank you, appreciating Dravid's man-management skills and humility. Dravid's coaching stint, which began in late 2021, ended with the T20 World Cup victory last month.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)