Left Menu

Stipe Biuk Transfers to Real Valladolid from LA

Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has completed a transfer from Los Angeles in Major League Soccer to Spanish side Real Valladolid. Biuk had been on loan at Valladolid since January and contributed to the team's promotion to La Liga. He previously played for Hajduk Split and represented Croatia at youth levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:03 IST
Stipe Biuk Transfers to Real Valladolid from LA
  • Country:
  • Spain

Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has finalized his transfer from Major League Soccer's Los Angeles team to Spanish club Real Valladolid, MLS confirmed. Initially joining Valladolid on loan in January, Biuk played a crucial role in their promotion to La Liga.

Biuk moved from Croatia's Hajduk Split to Los Angeles in 2022, signing a four-year contract. The 21-year-old debuted for Hajduk at 17 and has represented Croatia at all youth levels.

During his tenure with LA, Biuk netted three goals and delivered one assist in 43 matches across all competitions in 2023.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024