Stipe Biuk Transfers to Real Valladolid from LA
Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has completed a transfer from Los Angeles in Major League Soccer to Spanish side Real Valladolid. Biuk had been on loan at Valladolid since January and contributed to the team's promotion to La Liga. He previously played for Hajduk Split and represented Croatia at youth levels.
Croatian forward Stipe Biuk has finalized his transfer from Major League Soccer's Los Angeles team to Spanish club Real Valladolid, MLS confirmed. Initially joining Valladolid on loan in January, Biuk played a crucial role in their promotion to La Liga.
Biuk moved from Croatia's Hajduk Split to Los Angeles in 2022, signing a four-year contract. The 21-year-old debuted for Hajduk at 17 and has represented Croatia at all youth levels.
During his tenure with LA, Biuk netted three goals and delivered one assist in 43 matches across all competitions in 2023.
