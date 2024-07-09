Jasmine Paolini Makes Italian Tennis History at Wimbledon

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini stormed past American Emma Navarro with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory on Tuesday, becoming the first Italian woman to secure a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. She will now face experienced Croatian Donna Vekic for a place in the final.

The 28-year-old's win eclipsed the quarter-final achievements of Italian players Camila Giorgi (2018), Francesca Schiavone (2009), Silvia Farina Elia (2003), and Laura Golarsa (1989) in the Open era. Navarro initially took an early lead with a powerful forehand but was quickly overpowered by Paolini's relentless baseline exchanges, leading to a 5-2 advantage in the opening set.

Paolini maintained her dominance by mixing up her play style, breaking Navarro's serve five consecutive times to capture the first set. Despite Navarro's historic undefeated record in their previous encounters and her attempts for a comeback in the second set, Paolini's resilience secured her a 5-1 lead before closing out the match.

