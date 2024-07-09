Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Makes Italian Tennis History at Wimbledon

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini has become the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals, after defeating American Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-1. Paolini's performance has at last outshone the achievements of compatriots in the Open era, propelling her to a historic moment in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:43 IST
Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini stormed past American Emma Navarro with a decisive 6-2, 6-1 victory on Tuesday, becoming the first Italian woman to secure a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. She will now face experienced Croatian Donna Vekic for a place in the final.

The 28-year-old's win eclipsed the quarter-final achievements of Italian players Camila Giorgi (2018), Francesca Schiavone (2009), Silvia Farina Elia (2003), and Laura Golarsa (1989) in the Open era. Navarro initially took an early lead with a powerful forehand but was quickly overpowered by Paolini's relentless baseline exchanges, leading to a 5-2 advantage in the opening set.

Paolini maintained her dominance by mixing up her play style, breaking Navarro's serve five consecutive times to capture the first set. Despite Navarro's historic undefeated record in their previous encounters and her attempts for a comeback in the second set, Paolini's resilience secured her a 5-1 lead before closing out the match.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

