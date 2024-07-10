Medvedev Triumphs Over Sinner in Dramatic Wimbledon Quarterfinal

In an intense five-set match, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner to secure his spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second consecutive year.

The match was characterized by significant momentum shifts, occasional bursts of brilliance, and Sinner's apparent physical struggles. Medvedev emerged victorious under the Centre Court roof with a score of 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3.

This win snaps Medvedev's five-match losing streak to Sinner and avenges his earlier defeat in the Australian Open final. He will now face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, looking to reverse last year's disappointing loss.

'I knew if I wanted to beat Jannik it needs to be a tough match. He's not any more a guy you can beat easy,' Medvedev shared. Sinner, who required medical attention during the match, commended Medvedev for his smart play despite his own physical challenges.

