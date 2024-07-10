Carlos Alcaraz's Grit Shines Through in Wimbledon Quarter-Final

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a stunning comeback to defeat Tommy Paul in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, emerging victorious 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2. For over 90 minutes, Alcaraz grappled with Paul's remarkable array of shots on Wimbledon's Court One.

Despite falling behind early, Alcaraz held firm, eventually overpowering Paul to advance. "I had to stay strong mentally," Alcaraz said post-match, emphasizing the stamina required for the contest. The Spaniard's win has kept alive his country's hopes of claiming another title at the All England Club.

Alcaraz's tactical brilliance and consistency paid off, as he overcame Paul's resilience and eight service breaks. The match reinforced Alcaraz's prowess on multiple surfaces, as he now prepares to face Daniil Medvedev in a highly anticipated semi-final clash.

