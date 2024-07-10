Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Measured Fifty Steers India to Competitive Total in T20I

Shubman Gill's composed fifty led India to post 182/4 against Zimbabwe in the third T20I. Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the top scorers, while Blessing Muzarabani excelled as the best bowler for Zimbabwe. The series stands leveled at 1-1, with key players Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal joining India's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:08 IST
Skipper Shubman Gill's measured fifty propelled India to a competitive 182 for four against Zimbabwe in the third T20I on Wednesday.

Gill (66 off 49 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (49 off 28 balls, with 4 fours and 3 sixes) spearheaded the scoring for India after they elected to bat first.

Zimbabwe's standout performer was pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who took 2 wickets for 25 runs.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were drafted into the eleven, having joined the squad after India's T20 World Cup victory celebrations in Mumbai.

Brief scores: India 182/4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 66, Ruturaj Gaikwad 49; Blessing Muzarabani 2/25).

