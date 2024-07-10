Gus Atkinson's Five-Wicket Haul Shines Bright on Debut
Fast bowler Gus Atkinson took five wickets on his debut for England, leaving West Indies in trouble at 88 for six. His exceptional performance on the first day of the first test at Lord's overshadowed James Anderson's 188th and final test match.
Atkinson started strong, claiming captain Kraigg Brathwaite with his second ball of the day and dismissing Kirk McKenzie soon after. Post-lunch, as the West Indies tried to rebuild, Atkinson struck again, removing Alick Athanaze with an edge to Joe Root.
He followed up by taking out Jason Holder for a duck and then delivered a rapid ball that dismissed Joshua da Silva, caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, wrapping up a memorable day for England.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
