Gus Atkinson's Five-Wicket Haul Shines Bright on Debut

Gus Atkinson's debut for England in the first test at Lord's turned into a masterclass, as the fast bowler took five crucial wickets, leaving the West Indies struggling at 88 for six. His performance captured the spotlight, overshadowing even James Anderson's 188th and final test match.

Atkinson started strong, claiming captain Kraigg Brathwaite with his second ball of the day and dismissing Kirk McKenzie soon after. Post-lunch, as the West Indies tried to rebuild, Atkinson struck again, removing Alick Athanaze with an edge to Joe Root.

He followed up by taking out Jason Holder for a duck and then delivered a rapid ball that dismissed Joshua da Silva, caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, wrapping up a memorable day for England.

