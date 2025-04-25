Left Menu

Hazlewood vs. Boland: Australia's Pacer Dilemma for Lord's

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri voices support for Josh Hazlewood over Scott Boland to join Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in Australia's pace attack for the World Test Championship final at Lord's. Shastri cites Hazlewood's ability to exploit English conditions, likening him to the legendary Glenn McGrath.

Updated: 25-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:37 IST
As the World Test Championship final approaches, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has recommended experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood over Scott Boland to bolster Australia's lineup against South Africa. According to Shastri, Hazlewood's style is reminiscent of Glenn McGrath, making him a more suitable choice for the English conditions at Lord's.

With Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc already securing their spots, the third pace position could be contentious, with Hazlewood's fitness playing a crucial role. Though plagued by injuries during recent tours, Hazlewood has shown his prowess in the IPL, playing a pivotal role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The final decision will weigh heavily on Hazlewood's fitness and the prevalent conditions at Lord's. Shastri supports Hazlewood, predicting his height advantage and ability to navigate the slope would be crucial, echoing the success of McGrath, who claimed 26 wickets in three tests at the same venue.

