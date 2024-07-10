EFI Clears Anush Agarwalla for Paris Olympics Amidst AGM Dispute

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) has officially submitted rider Anush Agarwalla's entry to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for participation in the Paris Olympics, following a court ruling that upheld its selection criteria challenged by contender Shruti Vora.

Preparations are also underway for EFI's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), though some reinstated Executive Council (EC) members have expressed reservations about the July 21 event. The EC members are set to convene on Friday for their first meeting since the Delhi High Court reinstated the council to maintain status quo.

The AGM, mandated by the Sports Code, is seen as crucial for approving the next year's budget and discussing the federation's calendar. However, some members criticize the lack of consultation over the AGM agenda and audited accounts. The EFI reported spending close to Rs 4 crore in 2023-24, with a proposed budget of Rs 5 crore 77 lakh for the 2024-25 season.

