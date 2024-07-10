Achanta Sharath Kamal Gears Up to Lead India at Paris 2024, Foresees Historic Medal Haul

Table tennis legend and multi-time Commonwealth and Asian Games medalist Achanta Sharath Kamal expressed his excitement at being India's flag-bearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. In a conversation during the player draft of the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Kamal stated he cannot wait to hold the Indian flag.

'I cannot wait for July 26 when I hold the flag to lead the contingent,' Kamal remarked, reflecting on the honor. Joining him as India's female flag-bearer will be two-time Olympic medallist and 2019 World Champion in badminton, PV Sindhu. Shooter Gagan Narang has been appointed as the Chef-de-Mission, replacing MC Mary Kom.

Kamal confidently predicted a double-digit medal tally for India at the 2024 Olympics. 'Athletes are performing exceptionally well internationally. We will bring medals in double digits and outperform the world's best,' Kamal asserted. The Paris Olympics commence on July 26 and conclude on August 11, with India aiming to surpass its seven-medal count from Tokyo 2020.

Discussing the fifth season of UTT, Kamal emphasized the exposure it grants to Indian players by competing with and learning from international talents. 'This competition provides invaluable experience, and future generations will benefit from it,' he noted. The league, featuring eight teams for the first time, will begin in Chennai on August 22 and conclude on September 7.

The expanded UTT will feature new franchises, including the Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots. Each team will consist of six players, including two foreign players, competing for the title. The league's format has been altered to comprise two groups of four teams each, ensuring a robust competitive environment.

