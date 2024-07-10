Left Menu

Jaipur Patriots Select Sreeja Akula; Bernadette Szocs Joins Ahmedabad SG Pipers in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Draft

In the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft, newcomers Jaipur Patriots selected top-ranked Indian Sreeja Akula, while the Ahmedabad SG Pipers picked World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs. The season will take place from August 22 to September 7 at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:39 IST
Jaipur Patriots Select Sreeja Akula; Bernadette Szocs Joins Ahmedabad SG Pipers in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Draft
Indian paddlers Sathiyan G, Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar and Yashswini Ghorpade along with officials during the UTT 2024 Player Draft. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Newcomers Jaipur Patriots made a significant move by selecting top-ranked Indian Sreeja Akula during the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Ahmedabad SG Pipers opted for World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs as teams finalized their squads for the upcoming season, set to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

This season sees eight teams vying for the title, and the Player Draft was an intensely strategic event. Jaipur Patriots, who had the first pick, chose India's current World No. 25 Sreeja Akula, fresh off her historic WTT Contender singles title win. Other noteworthy picks include Ayhika Mukherjee for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and Manush Shah plus Bernadette Szocs for the Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

A total of 48 players, including 16 foreign athletes, were drafted into six-member squads. Imran Shaikh, COO of Jaipur Patriots, expressed satisfaction with their selections, while Kartikeya Rao of Ahmedabad SG Pipers highlighted their balanced team structure. U Mumba TT opted for the experienced Aruna Quadri and Sutirtha Mukherjee, while PBG Bengaluru Smashers retained Manika Batra and added Alvaro Robles and Lily Zhang.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024