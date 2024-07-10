Left Menu

India Secures Victory in Thrilling Third T20I Against Zimbabwe

In a gripping third T20I match between India and Zimbabwe, India emerged victorious with a total of 182 runs. Key players included Shubman Gill with 66 runs and Washington Sundar with three crucial wickets. Zimbabwe fought back valiantly but fell short, ending with 159 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In an electrifying third T20I, India triumphed over Zimbabwe on Wednesday. India's innings was bolstered by Shubman Gill's impressive 66 runs and Yashavi Jaiswal's steady 36. Despite notable efforts from Zimbabwe's Dion Myers, who scored an unbeaten 65, and a resilient 37 from Clive Madande, Zimbabwe fell short, concluding their innings at 159.

India set a formidable target of 182 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, thanks also to sturdy scores from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson. Impeccable bowling from Washington Sundar, yielding three wickets for just 15 runs, further cemented India's defense in this high-stakes match.

Zimbabwe's bowlers, including Sikandar Raza, who claimed two wickets, put up a formidable challenge. Yet India's all-round performance proved too overwhelming, maintaining their lead in the series.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

