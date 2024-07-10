India Secures 23-Run Victory Over Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20

India secured a 23-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20 match, thanks to stellar performances by Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gill scored a solid 66 off 49 balls, while Gaikwad added 49 off 28 balls. Their contributions were crucial in bringing India's total to 182 for four after opting to bat.

Zimbabwe, despite a fighting knock by Dion Myers who remained unbeaten with 65 off 49 balls, fell short at 159 for six in their 20 overs. Washington Sundar was instrumental with the ball, claiming three wickets, and Avesh Khan took two crucial ones.

The fourth T20 match in the five-game series is set for Saturday, July 13. After losing the series opener, India has bounced back with two consecutive wins. Zimbabwe showed resilience with a 77-run partnership between Myers and Clive Madande but failed to chase down the target.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)