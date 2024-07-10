India Triumphs Against Zimbabwe with 23-Run Victory in Thrilling T20I

In a gripping encounter at Harare, India secured a crucial 23-run victory against Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the series on Wednesday. The win puts India ahead 2-1 in the five-match series, with standout performances from Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan helping to overcome a 77-run partnership scare from Dion Myers and Clive Madande.

Setting a target of 183, India saw Zimbabwe make a promising start with Tadiwanashe Marumani's aggressive play. However, Avesh Khan halted the momentum by dismissing Wesley Madhevere early, followed by Khaleel Ahmed removing Marumani. Zimbabwe found themselves struggling at 19/2 in just 2.4 overs.

Despite a mid-innings fightback led by Myers and Madande, who combined for a heroic 77-run stand, Sundar's pivotal wickets and solid catches from India's fielders ensured Zimbabwe fell short, finishing at 159/6. Earlier, Shubman Gill's fine 66 and significant partnerships steered India to a strong total of 182/4.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)