Indian Racing Festival 2024 Rev Up for Exciting Weekend at Madras Circuit

The Indian Racing Festival 2024 returns this weekend at the Madras International Circuit for its third round, headlined by the Indian Racing League. Fans can expect thrilling action from the various championships, featuring top local and international racers, including a notable absence in Formula 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:07 IST
Madras International Circuit race track (Image: FMSCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Racing Festival 2024 is poised for an electrifying weekend at the Madras International Circuit. The third round of the event will feature the Indian Racing League (IRL), a franchise-based competition with six teams. The Shirachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have been the standout team, leading the points table with one win and three podium finishes.

The festival also boasts triple-headers in the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship and the FMSCI National Racing Championship (Formula LGB 4). With the Madras International Circuit hosting Round 1, drivers are already well-acquainted with the track, paving the way for high-octane performances.

The IRL showcases four races over two rounds, including a historic night street race in Chennai. The fiercely competitive league has seen four different team winners. The grid features top local talent like Akhil Rabindra and international racers, adding to the event's competitive edge. Sponsored by Kingfisher Soda, JK Tyres, Mobil 1, and Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited, the festival promises exciting races live on Star Sports and Fancode.

Notably absent from Round 3 of the Formula 4 category is dominant Australian racer Hugh Barter. This opens up the field for competitors like Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva and South Africa's Aqil Alibhai. The popular Formula LGB 4 category will witness a battle among 26 drivers, with Bengaluru's Tijil Rao currently leading the championship standings.

In Round 2 of the 29th JK Tyre-FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship, Diljith TS and Tijil Rao have emerged as key contenders, with Dark Don Racing extending their lead. Fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling action as the festival unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

