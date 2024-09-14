Left Menu

Leclerc Grabs Fourth Consecutive Pole in Baku as Norris Struggles

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secured the pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris faced a challenging qualifying session, starting 17th. McLaren's Oscar Piastri joins Leclerc on the front row, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched the pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday. McLaren's title hopeful Lando Norris, however, experienced a disastrous qualifying session and will begin in 17th place.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri will accompany Leclerc on the front row. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez will share the second row, adding to the excitement of the grid.

Reigning champion and current points leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who is 62 points ahead of Norris with eight races left, managed only to qualify in sixth position.

