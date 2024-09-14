Leclerc Grabs Fourth Consecutive Pole in Baku as Norris Struggles

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched the pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday. McLaren's title hopeful Lando Norris, however, experienced a disastrous qualifying session and will begin in 17th place.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri will accompany Leclerc on the front row. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez will share the second row, adding to the excitement of the grid.

Reigning champion and current points leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who is 62 points ahead of Norris with eight races left, managed only to qualify in sixth position.

(With inputs from agencies.)