Aggressive Gambhir to Lead India in Test Series Against Bangladesh

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to bring an aggressive strategy to the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, according to former batter Ajay Jadeja.

The series, starting September 19 in Chennai, will be followed by three T20Is. Jadeja emphasized that Gambhir's approach will ensure constant action and innovation.

Jadeja, speaking at the Cricket Association of Bengal's annual awards, highlighted Gambhir's proactive leadership and stressed that India is a superior side despite Bangladesh's recent success against Pakistan.

