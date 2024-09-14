India's Rising Badminton Star Anmol Kharb Clinches First International Title

India's 17-year-old badminton prodigy, Anmol Kharb, clinched her first international title on Saturday. Kharb emerged victorious in the women's singles final at the Belgian International badminton tournament, overcoming Denmark's Amalie Schulz in a nail-biting match.

Entering the main draw through the qualifying rounds, Kharb displayed remarkable skill and determination to win the hard-fought final by scores of 24-22, 12-21, and 21-10. The summit clash lasted 59 minutes, showcasing her resilience and strategic gameplay.

Previously a key member of the Indian team that secured gold at the 2024 Badminton Asia Team Championships, Kharb is rapidly making her mark on the international scene. Currently ranked 222 in the world, she had also beaten another Danish player, Irina Amalie Andersen, in the semifinals on Friday, further solidifying her rising status in the sport.

