Matthew Short's Heroics Fall Short as England Level T20I Series
Australian all-rounder Matthew Short delivered a stunning five-wicket haul but couldn't secure victory as England leveled the T20I series 1-1. Despite Australia's strong batting and Short's exceptional bowling, England triumphed in Cardiff to set up a series decider.
Australian all-rounder Matthew Short achieved the third-best bowling figures by an Australian in men's T20I cricket on Friday. Short's impressive spell came during Australia's second T20I against England at Cardiff.
Defending 194 runs, Short took 5/22 in three overs, including key wickets of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, and Brydon Carse. Despite his efforts, Australia couldn't secure victory as England leveled the three-match series 1-1. The top T20I bowling performance by an Australian is Ashton Agar's 6/30 against New Zealand in 2021, followed by Adam Zampa's 5/19 against Bangladesh the same year.
In the match, England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Openers Matthew Short (28) and Travis Head (31) had a solid 52-run partnership. Contributions from Jake Fraser McGurk (50), Josh Inglis (42), and a late cameo from Aaron Hardie (20*) led Australia to 193/6. Brydon Carse (2/26) and Liam Livingstone (2/16) were England's standout bowlers.
Chasing 194, England's captain Phil Salt (39) set the tone, but early wickets left them at 79/3. A crucial 90-run stand between Livingstone (87) and Bethell (44) secured England a three-wicket win with an over to spare. Other than Short's five wickets, Sean Abbott provided minimal support with two wickets.
Livingstone was named 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance. (ANI)
