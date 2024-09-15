Left Menu

Indian Driver Kush Maini's Miraculous Escape in Formula 2 Crash

Indian driver Kush Maini survived a terrifying crash during the Formula 2 race preceding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. His car stalled at the start, leading to a massive collision involving Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe. Despite the severe impact, Maini emerged unscathed and fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:57 IST
Indian Driver Kush Maini's Miraculous Escape in Formula 2 Crash
Kush Maini
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Indian driver Kush Maini had a narrow escape on Sunday after his car stalled at the start of a feature race in Formula 2, which supports Formula 1 racing.

The incident occurred on the opening lap of the Formula 2 race before the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Maini's car abruptly lost power, resulting in a rear-end collision involving Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe. The back of Maini's car was severely damaged, but he luckily escaped without injuries.

His father, Gautam Maini, confirmed to PTI that Kush was fine. 'He is doing okay. All standard medical checks were completed, and the reports are normal,' he said. Competing for Invicta Racing, Maini is currently 11th in the standings.

Modern safety measures have significantly improved over the past two decades. However, the sport remains inherently dangerous, with fatal incidents, such as Anthoine Hubert's 2019 crash and Jules Bianchi's 2014 accident, serving as stark reminders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024