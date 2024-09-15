Indian Driver Kush Maini's Miraculous Escape in Formula 2 Crash

Indian driver Kush Maini had a narrow escape on Sunday after his car stalled at the start of a feature race in Formula 2, which supports Formula 1 racing.

The incident occurred on the opening lap of the Formula 2 race before the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Maini's car abruptly lost power, resulting in a rear-end collision involving Josep Maria Marti and Oliver Goethe. The back of Maini's car was severely damaged, but he luckily escaped without injuries.

His father, Gautam Maini, confirmed to PTI that Kush was fine. 'He is doing okay. All standard medical checks were completed, and the reports are normal,' he said. Competing for Invicta Racing, Maini is currently 11th in the standings.

Modern safety measures have significantly improved over the past two decades. However, the sport remains inherently dangerous, with fatal incidents, such as Anthoine Hubert's 2019 crash and Jules Bianchi's 2014 accident, serving as stark reminders.

(With inputs from agencies.)